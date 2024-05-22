World to face new conflicts if Israel not stopped in Gaza — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned that the world will encounter new conflicts if Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip is not stopped.

"While Western countries are supporting Netanyahu, it is impossible to stop the carnage in Palestine. I am telling it like it is, new conflicts await our world if the Zionist expansion in Gaza continues," he said in a speech in Ankara aired by TRT Haber.

The Turkish president acknowledged Norway, Spain and Ireland who announced their intention to recognize Palestine as a state on May 28 and reiterated the need to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for crimes committed in the Gaza Strip.