Baku-Yerevan peace treaty to be boon for entire region — Turkish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. If Baku and Yerevan sign a peace treaty, it will do a lot of good for the entire South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

He welcomed the agreements to continue the negotiations reached by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on May 11 in Almaty. He noted that Turkey will continue supporting Azerbaijan.

"Concluding a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to positive outcomes not only in the two countries, but also in the entire region," the TRT Haber quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also gave a positive assessment to the peace process between Yerevan and Baku during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

Ankara has repeatedly stated that the Baku-Yerevan peace treaty which has been discussed since 2022 would provide for the security of the Caucasus.