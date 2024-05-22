Top Turkish diplomat points to risk of Gaza conflict spreading further

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. The risk of the Gaza conflict spreading further is growing as the West is doing nothing to end the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The West has been silent in the face of oppression [of Palestinians by Israel] and a humanitarian crisis. International organizations have been inactive, while international rules have been insufficient. The risk of the conflict spreading further is growing every day, as well as the threat of social tensions," the TRT TV channel quoted him as saying. Fidan pointed out that he expected "the Turkic world to take a common position and set an example for the international community."

The top Turkish diplomat emphasized that "the decision to create two states (Israel and Palestine - TASS) should be implemented in order to find a sustainable solution" to the Middle East issue and "end the violence that has already killed tens of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip, including women and children." Fidan noted that Turkey was ensuring the delivery of about one-third of international humanitarian aid to the enclave.

"Since the very beginning, we have been highlighting the importance of a just and permanent solution to the problem. The Palestinian state needs to be recognized and we need to focus on implementing the two state solution," he went on to say. The Turkish foreign minister pointed out that Ankara "has suspended trade with Israel" as a countermeasure.

"We announced our decision to join the proceedings against Israel that South Africa initiated at the United Nations International Court of Justice. International pressure on Israel needs to be stepped up in all areas. That said, I urge all our brothers across the Turkic world to raise their voices against violence in Gaza and take more specific steps to put an end to this," Fidan said.