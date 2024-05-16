More than 15,000 children killed in Gaza since tensions escalated — Red Crescent

CAIRO, May 16. /TASS/. At least 15,103 minors have become victims of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian escalation in the Gaza Strip since early October last year, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

"15,103 children killed by Israeli occupation forces," the organization said on X.

According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 35,200 Palestinians were killed and more than 79,100 injured during the Israeli military operation in the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.