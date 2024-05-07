UN secretary general calls for reopening of Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings

UNITED NATIONS, May 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the reopening of the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces. The closure of both the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately," he told reporters. "Rafah is the epicenter of humanitarian operations in Gaza."

"I also remind Israel of its obligation to facilitate the safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and staff into and across Gaza," Guterres said.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier said that it took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing on the Gazan border with Egypt.

"IDF ground forces continue to operate against Hamas militants and terrorist infrastructure in the area of the Rafah crossing in the east of Rafah," the IDF said.