Hamas tells negotiators not all hostages alive — NYT

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. Palestinian radical group Hamas has informed ceasefire negotiators that not all of the 33 hostages who would be freed in the first phase of a possible deal with Israel are still alive, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the radicals intend to hand over the remains of those who have died to Israel during the first phase of the deal if agreements are reached. That said, the news outlet indicated that "it was not clear whether Hamas revealed how many of the 33 are still alive and how many are dead."

The newspaper reported that this week the negotiators will meet again in Cairo to discuss the deal. Israel will also send a delegation to Egypt despite the ongoing military operation in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Earlier, Qatar’s Al Araby Al Jadeed published a draft ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip which involves the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. The first group of hostages meant to be freed in the initial phase of the proposed agreement is supposed to include 33 people, including women, children and teenagers under 19, people over 50 and the sick and wounded in exchange for "a large number" of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.