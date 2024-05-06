Gaza death toll since October 7, 2023, reaches 34,735 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 6. /TASS/. At least 34,735 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

As many as 52 people were killed and another 90 hospitalized in the enclave in the past day.

The ministry recognizes that the data may be inaccurate, as many bodies of the dead still remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza, started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria and also launched a ground operation in the enclave.