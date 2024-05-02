Switzerland to allocate over $160 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2024

GENEVA, May 2. /TASS/. Switzerland has budgeted $150 mln Swiss francs (over $164 mln) for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2024, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"A total of 150 mln Swiss francs will be allocated for humanitarian assistance and cooperation for the development of Ukraine in 2024," the statement reads.

In addition, Switzerland’s Federal Council plans to provide Ukraine with 1.5 bln Swiss francs ($1.64 bln) in additional aid based on the 2025-28 strategy of international cooperation. This is how Switzerland intends "to make a significant contribution to supporting and reconstructing Ukraine," the foreign affairs agency said.

Besides, the statement mentions Switzerland’s plans to host several events on mine clearance this year, including the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC2024) set to take place in Lausanne on October 17-18.

Earlier, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced that Bern had invited over 160 delegations, particularly from member states of the G7, the G20 and BRICS, to attend a conference on Ukraine. According to the Swiss authorities, Russia is not currently on the invitation list.