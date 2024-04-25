German defense minister says Russia making more arms than it needs for its op in Ukraine

BERLIN, April 25. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has claimed that Russia is manufacturing more weapons than it needs to continue its special military operation in Ukraine.

In an interview with the ARD television channel, he was asked whether he shares the Baltic countries’ fears that Russia would be able to attack NATO’s territory in several years. He answered that doesn’t have a crystal ball to foretell the future. "But what military experts and weapons specialists say is that Russia is expanding arms production," he said. "A larger part of what is being manufactured is not sent to the frontline but goes to warehouses."

According to the German defense minister, the entire NATO will be involved in case of escalation. "In such an event, we should be able to defend ourselves to wage a war that will be imposed on us. That is why we are now sparing no effort to properly equip armed forces in Europe, in NATO," he added.