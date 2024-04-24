Israel eliminates half of Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon — top defense official

TEL AVIV, April 24. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen wiped out half of Hezbollah commanders in the south of Lebanon, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Half of the Hezbollah commanders in south Lebanon have been eliminated, <…> and the other half hide and abandon south Lebanon to IDF operations," the Times of Israel quoted the minister as saying following an operational meeting.

Gallant recalled that Israel’s main goal in the north was to create conditions for the return to their homes of tens of thousands displaced Israelis who were evacuated from the area due to the constant shelling from Lebanon. "We are dealing with a number of alternatives in order to establish this matter, and the coming period will be decisive in this regard," the top defense official pointed out.