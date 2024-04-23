Moldovan authorities seize large sums of money from opposition activists

CHISINAU, April 23. /TASS/. Large sums of money have been seized from Moldovan opposition activists, a senior official from the country’s Anti-Corruption Center said.

"An attempt to illegally import a large sum of money in the interests of a criminal community has been foiled. Searches conducted in various parts of the country today yielded sums in rubles, leus, and dollars, as well as mobile phones. A criminal case was initiated. No one has been arrested yet," the Center’s deputy director, Victor Furtuna, told a briefing.

Moldovan opposition activists, who gathered for a forum in Moscow on April 21, announced the establishment of the Pobeda (Victory) political bloc ahead of the presidential election and Moldova’s referendum on accession to the European Union due this fall. Meanwhile, Moldova’s acting prosecutor general, Ion Munteanu, said that he sees signs of high treason in the very fact of the bloc’s establishment.