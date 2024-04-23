Beijing condemns US hypocrisy around Ukraine conflict

BEIJING, April 23. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Ministry has branded the US approach to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict as hypocritical and irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"The US side has presented a large-scale bill on [military] aid to Ukraine and at the same time is trying to take on relevant obligations on a regular economic and trade exchange between China and Russia. Such an approach is highly hypocritical and irresponsible, and China is resolutely against it," he noted at a press briefing.

The diplomat reiterated that China "is not an instigator or a party to the Ukrainian crisis and has never fanned the flames of the conflict, not to mention, used the situation for its own purposes."

On April 20, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on providing additional aid to Ukraine to the tune of about $61 bln, including supplying the Ukrainian military with ATACMS tactical missiles. The Senate will begin to review the initiative on April 23. US President Joe Biden, in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, vowed that Washington would soon provide a new military aid package to Kiev while the Pentagon said that it had no exact deadlines to deliver arms to Ukraine.