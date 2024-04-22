Zelensky lowers mobilization age to recruit more tech-savvy youth

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Ukraine needs tech-savvy youth to join the military, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky has said.

On April 2, he signed a series of military service laws lowering the age of mobilization from 27 to 25, eliminating the category of those with limited fitness, and establishing rules for the online delivery of summonses in the future.

"We need younger people now because of more modern warfare. We need people not only in good physical condition, but people who are technology-oriented - drone operators, technology, cyber defense and so on. In any case, we have to acknowledge that the new generation is better with technology," Zelensky said in an interview with French blogger Hugo Travers when asked why he signed the law on lowering the mobilization age.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president wished "only peace" to the youth of France.

"I would like to say a lot to young people in France. <...> I do not want to ask young people to do a lot for us, <...> I ask just to support Ukraine. This is the first thing. And the second - quite simply - I wish only peace to the youth of France," Zelensky said.