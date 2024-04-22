Armenia remains engaged with CSTO — head of post-Soviet security bloc

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Armenia continues to fulfill its obligations as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and all issues on the agenda are settled as needed, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS on Monday.

"Relations between the CSTO and Armenia, which is a member state of our organization, are far from being at their best," he said. "However, Armenia continues with its activities within the CSTO framework and all issues on the agenda are settled in a working order."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated last week that Armenia had not yet defined the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on its territory.

On March 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan asked its CSTO partners to answer where the CSTO's zone of responsibility in the republic was.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, 2023. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region.

Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the sides of the conflict to halt the bloodshed and return to diplomacy. On September 20, an agreement was reached to halt hostilities.