Biden urges Senate to approve aid to Kiev so that Ukraine gets weapons as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The Senate must quickly approve bills on appropriations to help Kiev so that the United States can send weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible, US President Joe Biden said in a written statement after the initiative was approved by the House of Representatives.

"I want to thank Speaker [of the House of Representatives, republican] Johnson, Leader [of the democratic minority in the House of Representatives] Hakeem Jeffries, and the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in the House who voted to put our national security first. I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs," the US President said.

"This package will deliver critical support to Israel and Ukraine; provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, Sudan, Haiti, and other locations impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world; and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia," he added.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives adopted the $95bln package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev, and on additional sanctions against China. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.