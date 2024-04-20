US interested in vetoing UN’s Palestine resolution ahead of election — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Washington was interested in vetoing resolutions on Palestine at the United Nations against the backdrop of the upcoming election, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said during the celebration of the 78th anniversary of Syria’s independence.

"They [the US] did so (vetoed the resolution - TASS), as they were interested in this against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election in the United States," he said.

On April 18, the US vetoed in the UN Security Council an Algerian-sponsored resolution recommending to grant Palestine full UN membership. Twelve members of the Security Council, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution, with Switzerland and Britain abstaining.