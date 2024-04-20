Explosions reported in several Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility has been damaged in the city of Odessa, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported.

Last night, an explosion occurred in the city.

Blasts were also reported in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye. An infrastructure facility suffered damage in Zaporozhye, a local official said.

Air raid sirens earlier went off in the Kiev, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Odessa, Nikolayev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Cherkasy regions.