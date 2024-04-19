EU ministers to discuss use of Russian assets for Ukraine on April 22 — EU official

BRUSSELS, April 19. /TASS/. Foreign and defense ministers of the European Union countries will discuss the use of Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine at a meeting on April 22, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels.

"I am sure that the ministers will discuss this issue on Monday (April 22 - TASS), but I cannot say that a decision will be made," he said. According to the diplomat, European services are still discussing possible withdrawal of profits from Russian assets and transferring them to the EU budget, after which the funds can be used to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union intends to invest the first 2.5-3 billion euros of profits raised from seized Russian assets in military assistance for Ukraine. At an informal summit in Brussels the heads of state and government of the European Union called for the prompt adoption of the EC proposal to use such profits.

The EU, US, Japan and Canada seized Russia's assets in the amount of about $300 billion after the start of the special military operation. Of this, about $5-6 billion is located in the United States, and most of it is in Europe, including the Euroclear international platform in Belgium. The European Commission previously approved a proposal to use proceeds from blocked Russian funds to provide assistance to Kiev.

As EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, this initiative provides for the transfer of 90% of the Russian Federation’s revenues for the purchase of shells for Ukraine and the transfer of 10% to the EU budget for subsequent support of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. The first deductions can be made as early as July.

The Bank of Russia’s Chief, Elvira Nabiullina, said that if the West uses frozen Russian assets, the Bank of Russia will take appropriate measures to protect its interests.