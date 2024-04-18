LUGANSK, April 19. /TASS/. When mandatory evacuation of civilians has been declared in certain areas of Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, residents in fact were forced to cede their homes and apartments to foreign mercenaries, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said.

"Kiev has ordered mandatory evacuation from a number of districts in the Kharkov Region, vacating their homes for the Ukrainian military and mercenaries. Reasons why this is being done are totally clear," Ganchev said, adding that "many residents were simply thrown out of their homes."

Evacuation campaigns are regularly organized by the Kiev government, under the pretext of security issues. On April 11, the Kharkov Region authorities ordered mandatory evacuation for families with children from 47 populated areas. On March 16, evacuation was ordered from over 4,500 residents of the Sumy Region, which borders Russia.