G7 foreign ministers set to call on all sides to exercise restraint in Middle East

ROME, April 18. /TASS/. G7 foreign ministers will call on all sides in the Middle East to exercise caution and restraint in a statement following their meeting, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

He also said Israel will "most likely" respond to the recent Iranian attack.

"But we hope it will be a limited response that will not lead to escalation. Our call is for caution and de-escalation, and the document will have this call for all sides," Tajani said at a news conference.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" by Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, for which it blamed Israel. Tehran said the strikes on Israel targeted exclusively the military sites that were used for the attack on the consulate. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles that were launched toward the country.