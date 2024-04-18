Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh ceases to operate — Ankara official

ANKARA, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center in the Karabakh conflict zone is ceasing operations, Turkish Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zeki Akturk told reporters.

"Efforts are underway in cooperation with Russia and Azerbaijan to complete the mission of the joint Turkish-Russian center created in Aghdam on January 30, 2021, based on a memorandum that Turkey and Russia signed to ensure a ceasefire and prevent violations in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. A memorandum on the creation of a joint ceasefire monitoring center was signed on November 11, following video-conference talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani presidential aide and head of the presidential administration’s foreign policy department, said on Wednesday that an early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan had begun based on a decision made jointly by the top leadership of the two countries. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the withdrawal process had begun.