Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey not yet been agreed — Erdogan

ANKARA, April 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that he reached an agreement with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on his visit to Ankara, but the date of such a visit has not yet been agreed.

"We often spoke over the phone with Mr. Putin. As for his visit to Turkey, the date has not yet been agreed. I hope more concrete information on this matter will appear soon," the NTV television channel quoted him as saying after a cabinet meeting.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the date of Putin’s visit to Turkey would be agreed via diplomatic channels. A diplomatic source in the Turkish capital city told TASS that that the date of the visit would be announced as soon as it is agreed upon by the sides.

The Turkish mass media reported in early February that the visit had been scheduled for February 12 whereas the Russian side did not confirm that date.