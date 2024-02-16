Republika Srpska would lose its identity if it joined NATO — president

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) cannot agree to join the North Atlantic Alliance as this would cause it to lose its identity, Republic's President Milorad Dodik said.

"The absurdity is that NATO now expects us to agree to join, to become members of this alliance of our own free will. As Serbs, we cannot agree to that. To do so would mean stripping us of our identity and reducing us to mere subjects," he told a plenary session of the forum of supporters of the struggle against modern practices of neo-colonialism "For the Freedom of Nations."

The first international inter-party forum of supporters of the fight against modern practices of colonialism "For the Freedom of Nations" is being held in the House of Unions in Moscow at the initiative of the United Russia party.

The forum brings together about 400 delegates for its program of events. They will discuss issues concerning the need for countering interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, as well as countering destructive neocolonial practices, and promoting national independence in political, financial, economic, informational and other areas.