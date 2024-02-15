WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The city of Avdeyevka is on the brink of being taken by the Russian Armed Forces, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a briefing.

"<...> Unfortunately, we’re getting reports from the Ukrainians that the situation is critical. With the Russians continuing to press Ukrainian positions every single day, Avdeyevka is at risk of falling into Russian control," the official said.

In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), where Ukrainian forces suffered huge casualties in an attempt to hold the city. Earlier this week, representative of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, stationed at the Avdeyevka direction, admitted that this unit does not have capabilities to hold this settlement. The 3rd Assault Brigade, relocated to Avdeyevka for reinforcement, also reported about an "extremely critical" situation at this part of the frontline. In late December 2023, Valery Zaluzhny, then-Commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said the Ukrainian army may abandon Avdeyevka in two-three months. On February 8, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhny. He was succeeded by Alexander Syrsky, notorious for not taking casualties into account.