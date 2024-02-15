US stance on Gaza impedes settlement process — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, February 15. /TASS/. Calls for a peace settlement in Gaza fail to achieve any results mainly due to the US’ position on the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his journalist pool on Wednesday, as quoted by the TRTR Harber TV channel.

"Regrettably, calls for peace remain useless due to the US’ negative approach. America claims to have sent several high-ranking officials to supposedly solve the problem, but they fail to achieve any results. Despite this, we continue working on achieving a ceasefire and peace. So, we have no other option. When people from the West come to us, we raise these issues especially with them. We tell them, 'Let's take some initiative, maybe we will achieve some results,'" Erdogan said.

He added that some countries that previously sided with Israel "are now repenting." "We continue our efforts to achieve a lasting peace. The world can no longer ignore the fact that the solution is the establishment of an independent, sovereign, geographically integrated Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders. Turkey protects not only its Palestinian brothers and sisters, but also human rights, peace and international law," the Turkish president emphasized.