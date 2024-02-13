Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, February 13. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported shelling of its forces from Armenia on the two countries’ border in the vicinity of Tovuz.

"At 8:50 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. (4:50 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. GMT - TASS) on February 12, units of the Armenian Armed Forces attacked positions of the Azerbaijani Army from near Chinarly toward the settlement of Kokhanabi in the Tovuz district," the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service reported that its troops had been attacked by Armenian forces in the Zangilan direction. An Azerbaijani border guard was wounded in the attack.