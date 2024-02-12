Conflict in Ukraine started in 2014, not in 2022, UN Assistant Secretary-General says

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine did not begin in February 2022, it has been going on in the eastern part of Ukraine since 2014, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said.

"The armed conflict in Ukraine did not begin on 24 February 2022, but has been ongoing in the country’s east since 2014," he said during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, convened on Russia’s initiative.

Jenca added that the UN advocates a "fair and firm" peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions.