Eiffel Tower workers warn of possible strike during Olympics

PARIS, February 12. /TASS/. Labor unions of Eiffel Tower workers in Paris have warned the monument's administration that they may go on strike during the Olympic Games, the Challenges magazine reported.

The unions General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Workers' Force (FO), both among the largest in France, have denounced the "untenable economic model" for the operation of the cultural site, with underestimates of the work required and inflated profit expectations. According to the article, despite 6.3 million visitors in 2023, the monument's administration could report losses of several million euros. Meanwhile, the Paris City Hall, which owns 99% of the Eiffel Tower operating company (SETE), is expected to significantly raise the city's mandatory fees.

The strike is expected to take place from February 19 to December 27, 2024 and covers not only the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but also the period of preparation for them, as well as the Christmas holidays. However, this does not mean that tourists will be able to admire Paris' main attraction only from the outside during this period.

A little earlier, employees of the Autonomous Administration of Parisian Transport (RATP) warned of a prolonged mass strike to take place from February 5 to September 9, but then the situation escalated when a group of demonstrators infiltrated the headquarters of the administration, making the strike more prominent. Sophie Binet, the head of the CGT union, explained that the extended warning period was a strategic move to bypass certain industry restrictions requiring advance notice for strikes, allowing for a more spontaneous protest organization. As local media have pointed out, it is also an additional lever of pressure on company management in light of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris from July 26 to September 8, 2024.