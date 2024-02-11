Alexander Stubb winning runoff presidential election in Finland — justice ministry

HELSINKI, February 11. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, a candidate from the National Coalition Party, is leading runoff presidential election in Finland, the Finnish justice ministry said.

According to the ministry, Stubb is winning 52.7% of votes after counting 58.3% of ballots. His rival, former Foreign Minister and now a lawmaker Pekka Haavisto, is scoring 47.3%.

The final results of the voting will be endorsed by the country’s justice ministry on February 14. The government will announce the results at its plenary meeting on Thursday, February 15. The president elect will take office in early March.