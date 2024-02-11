Ukrainian Security Council chief describes frontline situation as very difficult

MADRID, February 11. /TASS/. Kiev needs more weapons, since the situation on thee frontline is difficult, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said.

"If I say that all [Ukrainian soldiers] are highly motivated, this will not be true," he said in an interview with Portugal’s Lusa agency. "Each one has his own moral situation, own motivation."

"The situation on the frontline is very difficult. It has never been easy since February 24, 2022. And if someone thinks that the situation on the frontline is not difficult, these people don’t understand what a war is like," he said, adding that Kiev needs more weapons.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of June, 2023. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that despite big losses, Kiev has been failing to achieve any significant results. In a bid to justify the lack of any progress in the zone of combat operations, Ukraine’s authorities have been blaming NATO for insufficient supplies while NATO officials claim that they have shared with Ukraine everything it needs. On December 1, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had failed.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on December 19, 2023 that during the so-called counteroffensive Ukraine had lost 159,000 troops who were either killed or wounded. On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated a complete and absolute failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.