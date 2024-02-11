Israel delivers more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, February 11. /TASS/. Israel has delivered another series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure and a launch post in the area of Marwahin. A military post, military structure, and additional terrorist infrastructure used by the terrorist organization were also struck in the areas of Ramyeh and Yaroun in southern Lebanon," it said. "Earlier today (Sunday), following the identification of suspicious activity in Kfarkela, the IDF fired toward the target.".