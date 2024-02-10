One killed, two injured when unidentified device explodes in Kalmykia region

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. An unidentified device went off in the city of Elista in the Russian region of Kalmykia, as a result, one person was killed and two more were injured, emergency services told TASS.

"An unidentified device exploded at the Psychological Help Center on the basement floor of a residential building on Klykova Street. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two more were injured," the spokesperson said.

The injured people were hospitalized, he added. About 30 people were evacuated from that section of the building where the explosion had occurred.