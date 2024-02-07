Azerbaijani incumbent president leading presidential election with over 92% of votes

BAKU, February 8. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, who is running for his fifth term in office, is leading Wednesday’s early presidential poll with 92.05% of votes, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazakhir Panakhov told the AzTv television channel after counting ballots from more than 93% of polling stations.

Lawmaker and self-nominee Zakhid Oduj is second with 2.19%

They are flowed by the leader of the Great Order Party Fazil Mustafa (2%), lawmaker and leader of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Gasanguliyev (1.76%), leader of the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev (0.8%), leader of the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev (0.67%), self-nominee, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan Fuad Aliyev (0.53%).