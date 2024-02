WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. The package bill on aid to Israel and Ukraine and on tightening control measures on the US’ southern border failed the first procedural vote in the US Senate. The vote was live streamed on the Senate website.

The initiative implied allocation of over $118 billion of additional funding. Of those, $60.06 billion were proposed to spend on supporting Ukraine, $14.1 billion - to aid Israel, and $20.23 billion - on securing the border with Mexico.