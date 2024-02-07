US journalist Tucker Carlson deflects media inquiries about Putin interview

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson, who is currently visiting Moscow and had announced he will interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, declined to answer a question from a member of the press about whether he had already sat down to speak with the Russian head of state.

Reporters staked out at the Moscow hotel where the journalist is staying suddenly spotted Carlson as he and his entourage approached a vehicle in the hotel parking garage. When asked if he had already interviewed Putin, the journalist good humoredly deflected the inquiry, saying that he needed to get a cup of coffee. Carlson then entered the vehicle, which left the parking facility.

The independent journalist, who had anchored US media giant Fox News’ highest-rated prime time news and opinion show until his dismissal by the network last year, announced earlier that he had arranged to conduct an interview with the Russian president in the near future. Carlson noted that his trip to Moscow had been paid for with his own funds, adding that the full unedited interview with Putin would be made available on his website.

American alternative media journalist and broadcaster Alex Jones said on Wednesday morning, citing a conversation with Carlson, that the interview with Putin had already taken place.