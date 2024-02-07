Working with IAEA to help ensure nuclear security, says Zaporozhye NPP official

MELITOPOL, February 7. /TASS/. Joint work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will help ensure the safe operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility’s Director of Communications Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

She pointed out that in December 2023, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had reached an agreement to hold full-scale consultations in January or February 2024.

"We are always open to dialogue aimed at ensuring nuclear safety and security at the Zaporozhye NPP. Any action that puts the plant’s safe operation in danger is unacceptable. We expect that our joint work with the IAEA will help ensure the facility’s safe operation. The situation is calm in the city [of Energodar]," Yashina said.

Earlier, Grossi announced plans to visit "Zaporozhye, Kiev and Russia" in the near future. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, said later that he expected to meet with the IAEA director general soon. The agency, in turn, said that Grossi would hold high-level talks in Kiev before visiting the ZNPP. On February 6, the IAEA chief held a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.