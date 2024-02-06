Hamas claims destruction of IDF command post in Gaza

RABAT, February 6. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed the destruction of an IDF command post in the city of Gaza.

"The al-Qassam Brigades destroyed an enemy command post in the Tel al-Hawa district in the western part of the city of Gaza with mortar shells," the group said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, the Hamas military wing claims that its members killed or injured several Israeli servicemen in the western part of the city of Khan Yunis. According to the statement, the militants destroyed an Israeli military bulldozer and a Merkava tank in Khan Yunis.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.