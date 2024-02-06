BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. Russian forces involved in the special military operation are advancing in several directions at once, military expert Markus Reisner, an Austrian army colonel, said in an interview with Germany’s TV channel NTV.

He believes that Russian troops are "advancing in several directions."

This is so "at least at nine sections of the frontline," including the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov Region and Avdeyevka near Donetsk. Reisner pointed out that the Ukrainian forces were unable to stop the Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4, 2023. The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that despite heavy losses, the offensive never brought Kiev meaningful results. In an attempt to justify the lack of real progress in the combat zone, the Ukrainian authorities repeatedly blamed NATO for insufficient supplies, while the alliance’s officials stated that Kiev had everything it needed. On December 1, 2023, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not achieved results.

On December 19, Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, said that the Ukrainian army had lost 159,000 men killed and wounded during the so-called counteroffensive. In all, Kiev has lost more than 383,000 men since the beginning of the special military operation. On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had failed completely and utterly.