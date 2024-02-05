Western special services condemn Belgrade for Russian mass media activities in Serbia

BELGRADE, February 6. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on the air with the TV Happy channel that reports of certain Western special services indicate non-recognition of Kosovo’s independence and the activity of Russian mass media in Serbia as a problem to be coped with.

"I got at my disposal yesterday and today what two foreign special services prepared for the foreign ministries and European affairs ministries, where it is indicated that Serbia is a problem because it does not recognize Kosovo, is tolerant towards [President of the Republika Srpska Milorad] Dodik, that it is the platform where Russian mass media can broadcast freely and are not closed as in their countries, and that this is the fault of Serbia," Vucic said. The head of state particularly stressed that Kosovo and Western countries are working on a daily basis to strengthen pressure against Serbia, the President added.

"The key issue is what we can do in these geopolitical circumstances. It is very challenging, how to protect our people, the Serbia leader said.