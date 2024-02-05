Strikes on Yemen fail to stop Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea — UK defense secretary

LONDON, February 5./TASS/. The strikes that the US and the UK have been carrying out against Houthi facilities in Yemen have to this point failed to fully prevent new attacks on ships in the Red Sea, British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps has acknowledged.

"These attacks have had a significant effect on degrading Houthi capabilities. But the Houthis' intent to continue disrupting the Red Sea has not been fully diminished," Shapps said.

According to Shapps, the Houthis have so far carried out about 40 attacks on merchant ships. The UK defense chief reiterated the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who earlier said that London would not hesitate to continue its strikes on Yemen if the attacks did not stop. At the same time, Shapps said that the UK would also continue diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions in the Middle East.

During his speech, Shapps also said there were no civilian casualties in the latest series of strikes carried out by British and US forces against Houthi targets overnight to Sunday.