MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces captive soldier Fyodor Dybits has revealed that he underwent combat training at a training center in Spain, but it did him and his Ukrainian service mates no good, he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Dybits stated that he was mobilized against his will. After leaving the military enlistment office, he and other mobilized men were sent to the Desna training center in Ukraine for two weeks, after which they were sent to a training for fresh recruits in Spain. At the training center, the entrance to which was marked "Royal Academy," Ukrainian soldiers were trained in shooting and driving M113 armored personnel carriers. "The instructors were Spanish, the interpreters Ukrainian <...>. Spanish psychologists convinced Ukrainian servicemen it would be a quick victory over Russia. <...> In fact, what they taught us was useless, we couldn't even apply it and it didn't give us any benefit," he said.

Dybits also spoke of poor provisioning and the almost complete lack of serviceable military equipment in his company. "We had only three out of six BTR-70s in working condition. Even then, it only goes for 100 meters and then breaks down," he said.

According to Dybits, his battalion commander "put down" about 70% of his troops over the past two weeks. "He sent us to slaughter with just assault rifles against grenade launchers. <...> We didn't even have shovels to dig trenches with," he added.

He noted that morale among Ukraine’s servicemen is very low. "They do not want to fight. Everyone is afraid. They leave their units arbitrarily. Some even leave with commanders, with sergeants. A sergeant left and seven men ran away with him. They dropped their assault rifles [and ran away]," Dybits said.