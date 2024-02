BUDAPEST, February 5. /TASS/. Voting at an urgent session of the Hungarian parliament on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership agreement failed on Monday.

There was no quorum, Deputy Speaker Sandor Lezsak announced.

The faction of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which has a majority of parliamentary seats, refused to take part in the meeting, which was attended only by representatives of opposition parties. Only 51 out of the 199 legislators were present in the hall.