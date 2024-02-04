Israel delivers new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 4. /TASS/. Israel has delivered new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, fighter jets struck a launch post in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, as well as Hezbollah observation posts in the areas of Blida and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon," it said. "Furthermore, a terrorist cell in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon was struck by tank fire."

Apart from that according to the IDF, following air raid alarm sirens in a number of areas in northern Israel, "a number of launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified." "In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire," it added.