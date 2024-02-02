North Korea fires several cruise missiles from its western coast — Yonhap

TOKYO, February 2. /TASS/. North Korea has launched several cruise missiles from its western coast, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing the South Korean military.

According to the report, the launch took place at around 1:00 p.m. local time (4:00 a.m. GMT). The exact number of missiles is unknown.

The agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that the military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor North Korea’s activities.

On January 30, North Korea practiced the launch of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile. According to the Korean Central News Agency report, North Korea successfully fired a new type of a strategic cruise missile, Pulhwasal-3-31, from a submarine.

