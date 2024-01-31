NATO’s attempts to hype Taiwan issue for Ukraine’s sake doomed — Chinese daily

BEIJING, January 31. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is trying in vain to manipulate the Taiwan issue to gain the support of the Western public to back Kiev in its confrontation with Moscow, the Global Times newspaper said, citing Chinese experts.

"NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is attempting to link Ukraine with the Taiwan issue to upgrade the narrative of the 'China threat' to persuade the US to maintain support for Ukraine," the article reads. The newspaper believes it will be difficult for the head of the North Atlantic Alliance "to overcome Western fatigue over support for Kiev," no matter how much he may be "hyping China and Russia threats."

The newspaper cites the opinion of a scholar from the China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, Cui Heng, who notes that the Ukrainian issue and the Taiwan issue "are fundamentally different."

"Concerns regarding support for Ukraine have been mounting in the US and the West, with many fearing the extensive cost it has taken on their respective nations. In contrast to the waning interest in the Ukraine crisis, numerous US politicians have shifted their focus toward the Taiwan question," Cui said.

The expert noted that "with former president Donald Trump, a strong contender for the Republican candidacy, potentially competing against President Joe Biden, there is apprehension within NATO and some Western countries that a Trump victory will result in a resurgence of the ‘America First’ policy, leading to a complete cessation of aid to Ukraine." According to Cui, Stoltenberg is trying to secure Washington's support before the general vote.

Referring to the opinion of Chinese political analysts, the authors of the article stress that "NATO's persistent tactics of exacerbating tensions and instigating conflicts worldwide only serve to destabilize the region."

As Stoltenberg said during his visit to Washington on January 29, Russia's victory in Ukraine could allegedly push China to use force against Taiwan. He demanded that the US continue to support the Kiev regime in order to undermine Russia's military capabilities and secure the North Atlantic Alliance.