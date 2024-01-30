CIA chief says US no longer holds ‘uncontested primacy’ in global strategic competition

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. The US no longer wields unrivaled power in international affairs, US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said in an article for Foreign Affairs.

"China’s rise and Russia’s revanchism pose daunting geopolitical challenges in a world of intense strategic competition in which the United States no longer enjoys uncontested primacy and in which existential climate threats are mounting," he wrote. "Complicating matters further is a revolution in technology even more sweeping than the Industrial Revolution or the beginning of the nuclear age."

"From microchips to artificial intelligence to quantum computing, emerging technologies are transforming the world, including the profession of intelligence. In many ways, these developments make the CIA’s job harder than ever, giving adversaries powerful new tools," Burns went on to say.

Still, no matter how much the world changes, there will continue to be classified data that only humans can collect and intelligence operations that only humans can conduct, he continued.