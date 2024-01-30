Hungarian PM sees diplomacy as sole solution to Ukraine conflict

PARIS, January 30. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine can only be settled via negotiations and there is no military solution to it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"With time, we realize that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine," he said in an interview with Le Point magazine. "We think that the only solution is diplomacy. This means a ceasefire and peace talks."

According to Orban, the European Union’s plans to allocate 50 billion euro to Ukraine can be interpreted as being "part of a military solution." "I don’t support this proposal and the Hungarian people don’t like it either," he said, adding that his country is against any escalation of the conflict. "Hungary has every right to oppose EU proposals," he stressed. "The Europeans need this money themselves. Our economies are suffering and these funds would go a long way toward helping people in Europe - the French, Germans, Hungarians, Poles."

At the latest EU summit in Brussels on December 14 and 15, 2023, the Hungarian prime minister blocked amendments to the EU budget for 2024-2027, which envisaged the allocation of 50 billion euro to Ukraine. Instead, he suggested that financial assistance to Kiev be provided annually and its use be strictly controlled. This issue will be reviewed by the EU leaders at their summit on February 1.