US not withdrawing troops from Syria — senior official

ANKARA, January 30. /TASS/. The United States is not withdrawing its forces from Syria, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in an interview with CNN Turk.

"The United States is not withdrawing troops from Syria," Nuland said, as she explained that ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia) was "still active in too many places."

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS in an interview about "a surge in terrorist activity supported by the United States" in Syria. According to him, its main source "is currently located in the 55-kilometer-long Al Tanf zone controlled by the US," where "active training of the Syrian armed opposition, ISIS (former name of the IS — TASS) fighters continues, who are then sent to Syrian territory with certain tasks."