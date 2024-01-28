US to bring to responsibility pro-Iranian groups for attack on US forces in Jordan

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The United States will bring to responsibility the Iran-backed armed groups that are behind attacks on US forces in Jordan, US President Joe Biden said in a written statement following an attack on a US base killing three US soldiers.

"Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," according to the statement that was posted on the White House’s website.

"Have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," Biden vowed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that three US soldiers had been killed and at least had been wounded in a drone attack on a US base in northern Jordan.

Earlier, Shiite armed units warned the United States that they would increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq, since Washington continues its military support for Israel, which shells the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.