Israel strikes back on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following shelling attacks on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IIDF) said.

"Throughout the day, several launches from Lebanon were identified that fell in open areas in the areas of Zar'it and Margaliot [in northern Israel]," it said. "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds, observation posts, and military sites in the areas of Marwahin, Dhayra, Ayta ash Shab, and additional areas in southern Lebanon."

"In addition, earlier today (Sunday) the IDF struck a Hezbollah operational command center and terrorist infrastructure. Furthermore, IDF tanks and artillery struck a number of targets that posed a threat in southern Lebanon," it said.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, following sirens the area of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, interceptors were fired at two suspicious aerial targets.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat," the IDF stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

The situation on Israel’s northern border continues escalating, with regular shelling attacks coming from Lebanon. Israel strikes back. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli forces target Hezbollah facilities. More than 80,000 Israelis have been evacuated from border areas.